TAT and partners join forces to boost tourism and empower local economies

This initiative aims to enhance tourism, support local communities, and drive domestic tourism revenue to 1.2 trillion baht.
The 'Discover Hidden Gems on Your Next Road Trip with KTC Credit Card!' campaign offers cardholders up to 4% cash back on refuelling at PTT stations from August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024.
Somradee Chitchong, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at TAT, emphasized the alignment with government policy to promote 55 secondary cities' tourism, boosting local communities' income.
This supports the IGNITE THAILAND'S TOURISM vision to position Thailand as a global tourism hub.
The 'Discover Hidden Gems on Your Next Road Trip with KTC Credit Card!' campaign, in collaboration with KTC and OR, aims to generate at least 70 million baht in tourism revenue for these destinations.
Pranaya Nithananon, Head of Credit Card Marketing at KTC, reported a 12% growth in credit card tourism spending nationwide from January to June 2024.
KTC is committed to supporting Thai tourism by offering special travel privileges, including discounts and cash back at gas stations, 136 restaurants and cafés, 41 hotels, and 9 car rentals across the 55 hidden gem destinations (Secondary Cities).
Suwat Tepprechasakul, Head of the Credit Card Marketing Division at KTC, stated that the campaign aims to put KTC credit cardmembers road trips to hidden gem destinations (Secondary Cities) at ease.
Non-residential cardmembers of 55 secondary cities using KTC VISA or MASTERCARD credit cards for refuelling at PTT Stations at hidden gem destinations will earn 4% cashback.
This can stimulate domestic tourism spend, empowering local communities through income distribution. This offer is valid from August 1 to September 30, 2024.
Additionally, KTC credit card members can redeem 169 KTC FOREVER points for 20 baht cash back at Café Amazon from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.
Tanatpol Tulalamba, Vice President of Oil Retail Strategy and Marketing at OR, highlighted that OR manages 1,093 PTT stations across the 55 hidden gem destinations (Secondary Cities).
This collaboration aims to encourage travellers to explore these cities by offering special privileges and high-quality fuel at PTT Stations. PTT Station provides a range of high-quality fuel options, including 'Super Power' for optimal engine performance and 'Xtra Save' for enhanced engine power and fuel efficiency.
All fuels at PTT Stations meet EURO 5 standards, which helps reduce sulfur content and improve air quality. Regular quality checks ensure customers receive top-grade fuel, supporting the government's initiatives to promote community tourism and sustainable travel.