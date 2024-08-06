TAT and partners join forces to boost tourism and empower local economies

This initiative aims to enhance tourism, support local communities, and drive domestic tourism revenue to 1.2 trillion baht.

The 'Discover Hidden Gems on Your Next Road Trip with KTC Credit Card!' campaign offers cardholders up to 4% cash back on refuelling at PTT stations from August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

Somradee Chitchong, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at TAT, emphasized the alignment with government policy to promote 55 secondary cities' tourism, boosting local communities' income.

This supports the IGNITE THAILAND'S TOURISM vision to position Thailand as a global tourism hub.