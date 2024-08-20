TAT launches tourism promotion campaign aimed at attracting Chinese travellers

The campaign aims to attract Chinese tourists and stimulate their spending in Thailand between September and October this year, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Monday.

In September, content by more than 100 key opinion leaders in China will boost awareness of Thailand’s soft power and five must-do activities via various online platforms, including Little Red Book, Weibo, Douyin and BiliBili.

The “Amazing Thailand, Mid-Autumn Night” at Siam Paragon shopping complex in Bangkok on September 17 will feature special shows to mark Thailand-China cultural friendship. Chinese actor Luo Yunxi, along with Thai actors Pittaya “DaOu” Sae-chow and Davika “Mai” Hoorne, will take part in these shows.

The “Sound of Friendship Concert” will feature a concert using music instruments and culture to represent Thailand-China relationship, as well as a meet-and-greet activity with renowned Thai artists. There will be one show per day on October 5 and 12 at Siam Paragon.