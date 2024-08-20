TAT launches tourism promotion campaign aimed at attracting Chinese travellers

TAT aims to attract 8 million Chinese travellers this year, which will contribute to the government’s goal of generating tourism revenue of 3.5 trillion baht.
Statistics from January 1 to August showed that 4.55 million Chinese have visited Thailand, thanks largely to the mutual visa-free scheme since March 1.
The campaign aims to attract Chinese tourists and stimulate their spending in Thailand between September and October this year, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Monday.
In September, content by more than 100 key opinion leaders in China will boost awareness of Thailand’s soft power and five must-do activities via various online platforms, including Little Red Book, Weibo, Douyin and BiliBili.
The “Amazing Thailand, Mid-Autumn Night” at Siam Paragon shopping complex in Bangkok on September 17 will feature special shows to mark Thailand-China cultural friendship. Chinese actor Luo Yunxi, along with Thai actors Pittaya “DaOu” Sae-chow and Davika “Mai” Hoorne, will take part in these shows.
The “Sound of Friendship Concert” will feature a concert using music instruments and culture to represent Thailand-China relationship, as well as a meet-and-greet activity with renowned Thai artists. There will be one show per day on October 5 and 12 at Siam Paragon.
Separately, TAT and China’s leading travel platforms, including Ctrip, Fliggy, Meituan, Tongcheng and UnionPay, will offer promotions ranging from special deals to discount vouchers and souvenirs from September to December to motivate Chinese tourists to book travel to Thailand.
“Chinese Passport Special Deals” allow Chinese tourists visiting Thailand from September 19 to October 31 to receive privileges, special deals and lifestyle benefits at participating shopping malls, transportation services, duty-free shops, spas and restaurants.
“The campaign is expected to attract more than 250,000 arrivals from China during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese National Day long holidays,” Thapanee said.
She added that TAT will launch more tourism promotion campaigns to mark the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relationship next year in a bid to attract 11 million Chinese people to the country, similar to numbers seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.