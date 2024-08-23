Hotel operators urge government to extend visa waiver policy, postpone landing fee

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) has urged the government of new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to consider extending the visa waiver policy to foreign visitors in targeted markets, as well as postpone the “landing tax” on foreign arrivals for at least two years.

As Thailand’s tourism industry is recovering steadily, levying an arrival tax would greatly discourage foreign tourists, THA president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said on Thursday, adding that the measure should be postponed for at least two years.

The highly controversial tourist tax called “Kha Yeap Pan Din” (fee for stepping on Thai soil), also known as a “landing fee”, was approved in principle by the Cabinet in February last year. It aims to levy 300 baht ($8.47) on foreigners arriving by air and 150 baht ($4.37) on those arriving by land or sea.

The money earned would be used to buy insurance for foreigners and the remainder added to the Tourism Development Fund.

Thienprasit urged the government to carefully review the details of the new tax, especially the provisions on how the Tourism Development Fund would be managed and spent.