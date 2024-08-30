Tourism numbers on track but revenue targets unlikely to be met

Despite various global economic challenges and declining purchasing power both domestically and internationally, tourism remains a key driver of Thailand’s economy, rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels of 2019 when nearly 40 million foreign tourists generated 2 trillion baht in international revenue.

While Thailand appears on track to meet the government’s target of 36.7 million foreign visitors for this year by the end of 2024, achieving the revenue goal of 2.3 trillion baht is looking increasingly unlikely, especially when ongoing challenges like global conflicts are negatively affecting spending.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, from January 1 to August 25, 2024, Thailand welcomed 23,096,752 foreign tourists whose accumulated spending amounted to approximately 1.08 trillion baht. This means that the government and private sector need to generate an additional 1.2 trillion baht in the last four months.