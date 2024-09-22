Marine Dept revises regulations for registration of superyachts

The Marine Department has revised its regulations for the registration of superyachts operating in Thai territorial waters by allowing their size to be more compact, the department chief said.
Kritphet Chaichuay, director general of the Marine Department, said the earlier rules required a superyacht to be at least 30 metres long, but the new rules reduced its minimum length to 24 metres.
Kritphet said the number of registered superyachts in Thailand was inadequate to meet demand of luxury tourists, so the revision of the regulations to meet current global standards would allow more superyachts to be registered in the kingdom.
However, a registered superyacht must still be able to cater to 12 passengers as under the old rules, he added.
Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said the rules had been in use for nine years, since August 10, 2015.
Manaporn said the revised rules would allow more superyachts to be registered in Thailand to cater well-to-do tourists, which would help revive the country’s tourism, especially in Phuket.
She said Phuket has potential to become a world maritime destination hub and the revised rules would support that goal.
Kritphet said a registered superyacht must be insured for US$5 million.
He said if more superyachts are registered for businesses in the kingdom, it would create more jobs for boat captains and crew and for maintenance services.