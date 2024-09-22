Marine Dept revises regulations for registration of superyachts

The Marine Department has revised its regulations for the registration of superyachts operating in Thai territorial waters by allowing their size to be more compact, the department chief said.

Kritphet Chaichuay, director general of the Marine Department, said the earlier rules required a superyacht to be at least 30 metres long, but the new rules reduced its minimum length to 24 metres.

Kritphet said the number of registered superyachts in Thailand was inadequate to meet demand of luxury tourists, so the revision of the regulations to meet current global standards would allow more superyachts to be registered in the kingdom.