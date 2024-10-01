Measures needed to stimulate foreign tourist spending

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Monday that one way forward is to make it easier for foreign travellers to obtain a VAT refund.

He said Thailand should allow travellers to request VAT refunds at stores like in Japan, noting that such a move requires the collaboration of the Finance Ministry and the private sector.

While acknowledging the delays at VAT refund counters in airports, Sorawong pointed to the need to attract more foreign travellers to Thailand and encourage them to spend.

This year’s foreign arrivals in Thailand reached 25.41 million as of September 22, generating 1.18 trillion baht in tourism revenue. The top five travellers came from China (5.10 million), Malaysia (3.64 million), India (1.48 million), South Korea (1.34 million) and Russia (1.13 million).

Sorawong said the ministry needs to accelerate events and promotions in the remaining three months to reach the target of at least 35 million travellers, generating 2 trillion baht in revenue.