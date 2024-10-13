TAT to launch co-payment travel scheme in two northern provinces

The Tourism Authority of Thailand plans a co-payment scheme to promote tourism in the flood-hit northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai to help resort and hotel operators quickly recover from flood damage, the tourism minister said on Sunday.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the TAT planned to subsidise half of the 800-baht cost of a trip to either of the two northern provinces later this year.

The subsidy of 400 baht would be paid to the first 10,000 subscribers to the scheme, Sorawong said, adding that the scheme would start on November 1