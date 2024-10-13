TAT to launch co-payment travel scheme in two northern provinces

The Tourism Authority of Thailand plans a co-payment scheme to promote tourism in the flood-hit northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai to help resort and hotel operators quickly recover from flood damage, the tourism minister said on Sunday.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the TAT planned to subsidise half of the 800-baht cost of a trip to either of the two northern provinces later this year.
The subsidy of 400 baht would be paid to the first 10,000 subscribers to the scheme, Sorawong said, adding that the scheme would start on November 1
The scheme has yet to be proposed to the Cabinet for approval, and the ministry is expected to send the plan for Cabinet deliberation soon.
Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have been ravaged by recent floods.
Sorawong said the limited subsidy packages might be distributed via influencers’ live streams, but he did not elaborate.
Apart from the subsidy plan, the ministry also has five other measures to help tourism operators and personnel in the two provinces:
- The ministry will ask the Cabinet to approve soft loans for small businesses, such as homestays, and request reductions of power and water bills as well as taxes for them.
- The ministry will hold events to promote Chiang Mai as a centre for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and sport tourism and would promote Chiang Mai as a location for foreign filmmakers to shoot their movies.
- The ministry will ask the government to improve basic infrastructure, such as providing drinkable tap water, in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, to draw tourists to the provinces.
- The ministry will ask the government to improve the disaster management system to create confidence among tourists.
- The ministry will issue alternative cards for registered guides who have lost their cards and will train them to help evacuate tourists when floods occur.