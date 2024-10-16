Paetongtarn to promote naga fireballs as Thailand’s soft power

Though the mystery of the “naga fireballs” is in dispute, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will still head to the Northeast province of Nong Khai on Thursday to promote it as Thailand’s soft power.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said on Wednesday that the premier will visit Udon Thani and Nong Khai on Thursday to follow up on the aid provided to flood victims and preside over the Naga Fireball Miracle of Faith 2024 event.

Jirayu said the PM and her delegation are scheduled to fly out of Don Mueang military airport at 2pm on Thursday and travel to the Huay Luang Basin development project in Nong Khai’s Phon Pisai district.

Here she will chair a meeting to follow up on the remedy measures for flood victims in Nong Khai.