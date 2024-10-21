TAT capitalises on trends to boost domestic tourism

Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has outlined TAT’s marketing communication strategy for the fourth quarter of 2024 (October-December).

He noted that despite facing challenges in the tourism sector, particularly due to the domestic economic situation, household debt and flooding in some areas, TAT is moving forward with campaigns and various activities to stimulate tourism during the final months of 2024. The goal is to drive domestic tourism revenue closer to the target of 1 trillion baht for the year.

Activities planned include the Winter Festival, featuring events like the Loy Krathong Festival, the Chao Phraya Artistic Festival, and collaborations with the private sector for various promotions, as well as sports events, music festivals, and traditional festivals throughout Thailand.