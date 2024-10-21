Tourism ministry to expand subsidy for northern trips

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Monday that his ministry is seeking a budget from the central fund to expand the ministry’s programme of subsidising visits to northern provinces recovering from flood disasters.

Sorawong said he was discussing the expansion of the project called Aew Nua Khon La Krung (co-payment for visiting northern provinces) with Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

Initially, Sorawong announced that the application-based scheme, which would be given to 10,000 tourists visiting Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai to help the provinces recover from recent flood disasters, would be awarded on a first come first served basis.

The initial plan would use a Tourism Authority of Thailand budget to pay 400 baht to each winner in the co-payment scheme.