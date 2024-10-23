Tourism subsidy plan for flooded North still under review: Julapun

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Wednesday that the scope and funds for plans to subsidise tourism to the flood-ravaged North have not yet been finalised.
Julapun said the Tourism and Sports Ministry is still in the process of deciding on the North travel co-payment scheme before he meets the Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong to discuss the source of the funds needed to finance the scheme.
Initially, Sorawong proposed the “Aew Nua Khon La Krung” (Visit North Co-payment scheme), saying his ministry would use the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s budget to grant 10,000 rights for tourists to visit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, which are recovering from severe flooding.
He said those eligible would be granted a 50% subsidy for using tourism-related services in the province, limited to a maximum of 800 baht.
Sorawong, however, said his initial plan had to be suspended for now as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had ordered him to consult Julapun to see more funds to expand the scheme as granting just 10,000 rights would have very little impact on the economic situation.
Julapun said he was still waiting for Sorawong to finalise details of the scheme before they discuss the source of the budget.