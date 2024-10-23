Tourism subsidy plan for flooded North still under review: Julapun

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Wednesday that the scope and funds for plans to subsidise tourism to the flood-ravaged North have not yet been finalised.

Julapun said the Tourism and Sports Ministry is still in the process of deciding on the North travel co-payment scheme before he meets the Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong to discuss the source of the funds needed to finance the scheme.

Initially, Sorawong proposed the “Aew Nua Khon La Krung” (Visit North Co-payment scheme), saying his ministry would use the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s budget to grant 10,000 rights for tourists to visit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, which are recovering from severe flooding.