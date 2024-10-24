MotoGP stars film video in Buri Ram to promote Thailand

Six world-class MotoGP racers visited Prasat Muang Tam, a historical site in Prakhon Chai district, Buri Ram province on Wednesday to showcase the attraction’s beauty, witness the making of local handicrafts, and try out Isan food ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP Thailand event.

The Thai Grand Prix 2024 takes place from October 25-27 at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram.

Álex Rins, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Fermín Aldeguer, and Thai stars Somkiat Chantra and Tatchakorn Buasri, happily posed for the video crews of Dorna Sport, which owns the MotoGP rights.

The video’s focus was on the beauty of Prasat Muang Tam, a Khmer Hindu Temple built in the late 10th century and featured “Kantrum” folk music with traditional dancers in the background.

The racers also witnessed the handweaving technique of Pha Akanee, a unique fabric dyed in volcanic soil and Pha Barai Kleep Bua, a pink coloured fabric dyed in 1,000-year-old mud.

The video concluded with the six sampling various Isan (northeastern) dishes, including Tod Mah, a herbal snack and soft roll rice crepe made from organic Khao Nok Karian rice, a rare breed of jasmine rice only grown in Buri Ram.

Designed to promote Thailand as a sports and vacation destination, the video will be broadcast during the race weekend to approximately 800 million motorsport fans from 220 countries, Dorna Sport said.