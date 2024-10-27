Hua Hin luxury hotel fires manager for ‘educating’ customer

A five-star hotel in the popular seaside town of Hua Hin has fired its general manager for “educating” a customer over the hotel’s green policy.
Putahracsa Hua Hin posted on its Facebook wall at noon on Saturday that it had fired the unnamed manager for what he did.
In the post the hotel also apologised to the customer and expressed hope that it would have an opportunity to serve and care for the customer again.
The hotel was responding to a social-media outcry after a customer posted on her Facebook wall that she had been “educated” by the manager after she posted a review of the hotel on Google Maps.
The customer recounted that she said in the review that customers must bring their own toothbrush or they will be charged 20 baht for one provided by the hotel.
She said her review drew a reply from the manager, who used the term “educate” in his response.
“Now let me explain or educate you a little bit about green hotels, we care for the environment, and this is the reason we do not put dental kits for free in the rooms,” the manager said.
The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had immediately cancelled its contract with the manager and would accept criticisms and opinions of customers with respect.
The hotel’s post received more than 400 comments and was shared more than 500 times. Many of the comments suggested the hotel should hire a manager with a more hospitable attitude.