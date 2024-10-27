Hua Hin luxury hotel fires manager for ‘educating’ customer

A five-star hotel in the popular seaside town of Hua Hin has fired its general manager for “educating” a customer over the hotel’s green policy.

Putahracsa Hua Hin posted on its Facebook wall at noon on Saturday that it had fired the unnamed manager for what he did.

In the post the hotel also apologised to the customer and expressed hope that it would have an opportunity to serve and care for the customer again.

The hotel was responding to a social-media outcry after a customer posted on her Facebook wall that she had been “educated” by the manager after she posted a review of the hotel on Google Maps.