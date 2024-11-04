TAT launches tourism campaign for northern provinces

Chiang Mai Deputy Governor Weerapong Ritrod said on Sunday that this year’s flooding was considered the severest in 50 years, as it impacted several industries in the province, including tourism.

He said officials and locals had restored the economic areas after the floodwater receded. Now, Chiang Mai is ready to welcome Thai and foreign tourists in the high tourism season, he said.

Weerapong said a variety of activities have been prepared to offer tourism experiences for visitors every month, such as the Yi Peng lantern festival, music festivals, marathons and a New Year countdown festival.

“These activities could help stimulate Chiang Mai tourism well,” he added.