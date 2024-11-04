TAT launches tourism campaign for northern provinces

Chiang Mai Deputy Governor Weerapong Ritrod said on Sunday that this year’s flooding was considered the severest in 50 years, as it impacted several industries in the province, including tourism.
He said officials and locals had restored the economic areas after the floodwater receded. Now, Chiang Mai is ready to welcome Thai and foreign tourists in the high tourism season, he said.
Weerapong said a variety of activities have been prepared to offer tourism experiences for visitors every month, such as the Yi Peng lantern festival, music festivals, marathons and a New Year countdown festival.
“These activities could help stimulate Chiang Mai tourism well,” he added.
Apichai Chatchalermkit, deputy governor for domestic marketing at TAT, said flooding had impacted Northern tourism, especially damage to access routes and attractions in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.
He affirmed that the situation in northern provinces has returned to normal, saying tourist attractions and venues are ready to welcome Thai and foreign tourists to admire the beauty of nature, art and culture in the cool season.
He said the Nuea … Phrom Tiew campaign was kicked off on Friday, November 1, to stimulate tourism in the region. He expects the campaign to attract more than 20 million people in the remainder of this year, generating 164 billion baht in tourism revenue.
TAT has collaborated with tourism business operators in 17 northern provinces, such as hotels, coffee shops, restaurants, tourist attractions and souvenir shops to offer a 50% discount on products and services at participating venues, Apichai said.
He added that discounts on products and services are limited to only 10,000 persons, with a maximum discount of 400 baht per person.
Apichai said interested tourists can receive the privilege by scanning a QR code at participating hotels in 17 northern provinces until December 31 or until the privilege runs out.
They can exercise their privilege with participating venues within three days after receiving an SMS notification, he said.
For more information about the campaign and participating venues, please visit www.แอ่วเหนือคนละครึ่ง.com or TAT contact centre 1672.