BMA brings Lanna-style Loy Krathong celebrations to Bangkok

Bangkokians can experience the authentic Lanna (upper northern region) style of Loy Krathong Festival right here in the city on the banks of Chao Phraya River from November 13-15, without having to travel to Chiang Mai or Sukhothai provinces.

The event, “Yi Peng Muan Jai – Loy Krathong Thai-Lanna”, hosted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in collaboration with the Northerner Association of Thailand and business partners, will be held on Charoen Krung Road and the banks of Chao Phraya River, from Taksin Bridge to Chan Road in Bangkok’s Sathon district.

Loy Krathong is celebrated on the full moon night of the 12th lunar month and falls this year on November 15, when Thais will launch decorated floats or krathong onto waterbodies to pay their respects to Phra Mae Khongkha, the Goddess of Water.

Meanwhile, the Yi Peng festival – the North’s version of Loy Krathong – is marked by the release of thousands of flaming lanterns into the night sky in celebration of light and hope.

“The event will bring Lanna-style celebration to the Chao Phraya River, which represents the unity of Thais in all regions,” said the organiser. “The four major rivers in the North – Ping, Wang, Yom and Nan – flow down the central region to form the Chao Phraya River, creating beautiful culture and traditions shared by all Thais.”

The BMA has decorated Charoen Krung Road with Lanna-style lanterns and “tung” or vertical flags ahead of the official opening, which will be held at Wat Sutthiwararam on November 13 at 6.30pm.

Highlights of the event include music and cultural performances, a Lanna-style fashion show, booths selling northern-style foods and OTOP products, carnival games, and the release of lanterns in the form of krathong into the Chao Phraya River.