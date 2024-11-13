Thais lead the way in AI integration, remote work, shows new report

According to SiteMinder’s “Changing Traveller Report 2025”, released on Tuesday, 83% of Thai travellers have mapped out their travel plans for 2025.

The report, which surveyed over 12,000 respondents across 14 major tourism markets, highlights the rise of the “everything traveller” – a new breed of tourists who seamlessly blend traditional and modern travel behaviours.

The study learned that an impressive 98% of Thai travellers are open to using AI to plan, book and enhance their hotel experiences, ranking them alongside Indonesian travellers as the highest globally.

Additionally, 68% of Thai travellers plan to work while travelling next year, far higher than the global average of 41% and far exceeding figures from North America (34%) and Europe (31%).

“Our 2025 report highlights how Thai travellers are seamlessly integrating technology and work flexibility into their stays," said Supakrit Phansomboon, country manager for Thailand at SiteMinder. “Their willingness to use AI to plan, book and experience hotel trips set a global benchmark for the integration of leisure, work and digital tools.”

The report also revealed strong domestic tourism, with Chiang Mai being the top destination attracting 59% of travellers, followed by Pattaya-Chonburi at 57%. Internationally, Japan tops the list with 56% of Thai tourists expressing interest, followed by China (32%) and South Korea (23%).

Sustainability is a key focus, with 94% of Thai travellers willing to pay more for eco-friendly accommodations, second only to Indonesians globally. In addition, 97% are willing to pay extra for services like breakfast (67%) and observation deck access (44%).