Thais lead the way in AI integration, remote work, shows new report

According to SiteMinder’s “Changing Traveller Report 2025”, released on Tuesday, 83% of Thai travellers have mapped out their travel plans for 2025.
The report, which surveyed over 12,000 respondents across 14 major tourism markets, highlights the rise of the “everything traveller” – a new breed of tourists who seamlessly blend traditional and modern travel behaviours.
The study learned that an impressive 98% of Thai travellers are open to using AI to plan, book and enhance their hotel experiences, ranking them alongside Indonesian travellers as the highest globally.
Additionally, 68% of Thai travellers plan to work while travelling next year, far higher than the global average of 41% and far exceeding figures from North America (34%) and Europe (31%).
“Our 2025 report highlights how Thai travellers are seamlessly integrating technology and work flexibility into their stays," said Supakrit Phansomboon, country manager for Thailand at SiteMinder. “Their willingness to use AI to plan, book and experience hotel trips set a global benchmark for the integration of leisure, work and digital tools.”
The report also revealed strong domestic tourism, with Chiang Mai being the top destination attracting 59% of travellers, followed by Pattaya-Chonburi at 57%. Internationally, Japan tops the list with 56% of Thai tourists expressing interest, followed by China (32%) and South Korea (23%).
Sustainability is a key focus, with 94% of Thai travellers willing to pay more for eco-friendly accommodations, second only to Indonesians globally. In addition, 97% are willing to pay extra for services like breakfast (67%) and observation deck access (44%).
This digital shift is also influencing booking behaviours, with 55% of Thai tourists likely to use online travel agencies or applications for booking hotel rooms in 2024, a 9% increase from the previous year. Thai travellers also show little patience for poor digital experiences, with 65% saying they would abandon an online booking if the process is not smooth.
“As Thai travellers gain more influence over their stays, the travel landscape continues to evolve, raising expectations for personalised, tech-enabled experiences that cater to the needs of the ‘everything traveller’,” Supakrit said.
The report also underscores the rise of the “everything traveller”, mostly millennials (born between 1980 and 1996) and Gen Z (born after 1997), who prioritise experiential accommodation and rely on online travel agencies and social media. These travellers prefer to book through hotel websites or travel agencies offering discounts and exceptional value, seeking greater control over their experience.
“Hotels looking to attract this demographic should provide innovative stay experiences, from check-in procedures to in-room activities,” he advised.
The report also highlights a strong interest in event-driven travel, with 78% of Thai tourists likely to travel for specific events like concerts and music festivals (47%), family gatherings (35%), and seminars (31%).
Thai travellers also show a remarkable preference for pet-friendly facilities, with 76% valuing this amenity – 30% higher than the global average.
By understanding the unique characteristics of Thai travellers and effectively using technology, hoteliers can position themselves to capture this lucrative market. This approach will not only help them deliver exceptional guest experiences but also allow them to stay ahead of evolving preferences and behaviours, crafting the ideal experience for these diverse, tech-savvy guests.