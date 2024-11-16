Active fraud prevention: Safeguarding travel for the benefit of all

A Collective Responsibility to Secure Travel Landscape

Ensuring digital security in the travel industry requires a collective effort among the private sector, government, and travellers themselves.

Travellers can take a few simple steps to protect themselves. Exercising caution and vigilance is paramount, especially with enticing advertisements promising unreasonably low prices or high discounts. Scammers frequently spoof brand names and addresses, making it easy to overlook subtle discrepancies. Verifying the authenticity of travel platforms before sharing sensitive information such as credit card details, CCV codes, or OTP can prevent falling victim to scams. Actions like checking for verification badges and avoiding unsolicited offers can greatly reduce scam risks. At Traveloka, we prioritize transparency and security, urging users to report any suspicious activity. Simple precautions not only lower risks but also boost digital literacy in today’s interconnected world.

At the government level, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) in Thailand is spearheading comprehensive anti-fraud initiatives. Key efforts such as the establishment of the Anti-Online Scam Operation Center (AOC) and the introduction of the Emergency Cybercrime Decree in 2023, alongside the recent launch of the 2024 #ThaisAware anti-scam digital literacy campaign, a digital literacy initiative focused on combating online scams.

Businesses also play a crucial role in fraud prevention. At Traveloka, we take a dual approach that is both human-centric and technology-driven. Our advanced machine learning algorithms flag suspicious activities, while robust security protocols, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and end-to-end encryption, protect user data. Additionally, our 24-hour fraud team monitors activities in real time and we actively run awareness campaigns. We also collaborate with government officials and industry partners, recognizing that safeguarding Thailand’s tourism industry is a shared responsibility.

Travel should bring joy and excitement, not anxiety. At Traveloka, our commitment to safety is unwavering. By working together and remaining vigilant, we can preserve the integrity of Thailand’s tourism sector and ensure Thailand remains a beacon of safe, enjoyable, and seamless travel experiences.

Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka