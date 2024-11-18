Thailand increases flights to tackle New Year ticket price rise

The Transport Ministry has announced a plan to add more than 70,000 flights to alleviate the issue of inflated ticket prices during the New Year period, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, deputy prime minister and minister of transport, said on Monday.
He highlighted that six airlines are collaborating to provide an additional 247 flights that will offer 73,388 extra seats.
This decision follows Suriya’s monitoring of the prices of air tickets, which are expected to rise between December 27-28 and January 1-2 because of increased air travel demands amid a shortage of available aircraft. Currently, the number of aircraft in operation remains 76 lower than pre-pandemic levels, equating to a 25% reduction, thereby impacting the travelling public.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will closely monitor fare levels, especially during the New Year festival, and will engage with airlines and relevant agencies to boost flight availability and address rising ticket costs over the long weekend. All parties involved are urged to prepare to accommodate the surge in passengers during the festive period, Suriya said.
He further noted that cooperation has been established with both Thai Airways and the Thai Airlines Association – which comprises Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet Airlines – to ramp up flights and adjust aircraft types for both primary and secondary destinations, such as Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Nakhon Phanom, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Krabi, Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Hat Yai, Surat Thani and Samui.
Additional low-cost seats will be available from December 26 to January 5, with special flight tickets going on sale from this Monday. Thai Airways plans to configure larger aircraft on certain routes, specifically to Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, from early December to early January 2025, contributing to a total increase of 25,144 seats during this busy period.
Furthermore, Suriya indicated that the CAAT has engaged with aviation bodies including airlines, Airports of Thailand (AOT), the Airports Authority of Thailand (AAT), and Aeronautical Radio Company (ROT), to strategise flight schedules and extend airport operating hours, allowing more flights in the early morning and late evening. This will specifically address the anticipated peak travel dates of December 27-28, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025.
Members of the public are advised to plan their travel carefully during the festive season, as demand is expected to exceed normal levels, leading to potential fare increases.
It is recommended to check ticket prices through various platforms, especially online travel agents, to avoid peak pricing. Should passengers encounter fares exceeding the stipulated ceiling, they are encouraged to lodge a complaint via https://portal.caat.or.th/complaint/.
In addition, the CAAT suggests that passengers allow ample time to reach the airport because of expected congestion during the holiday season. They should also familiarise themselves with required travel documents and their rights as passengers in case of flight delays or cancellations, to ensure a smooth and efficient journey.