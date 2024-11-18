Thailand increases flights to tackle New Year ticket price rise

The Transport Ministry has announced a plan to add more than 70,000 flights to alleviate the issue of inflated ticket prices during the New Year period, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, deputy prime minister and minister of transport, said on Monday.

He highlighted that six airlines are collaborating to provide an additional 247 flights that will offer 73,388 extra seats.

This decision follows Suriya’s monitoring of the prices of air tickets, which are expected to rise between December 27-28 and January 1-2 because of increased air travel demands amid a shortage of available aircraft. Currently, the number of aircraft in operation remains 76 lower than pre-pandemic levels, equating to a 25% reduction, thereby impacting the travelling public.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will closely monitor fare levels, especially during the New Year festival, and will engage with airlines and relevant agencies to boost flight availability and address rising ticket costs over the long weekend. All parties involved are urged to prepare to accommodate the surge in passengers during the festive period, Suriya said.

He further noted that cooperation has been established with both Thai Airways and the Thai Airlines Association – which comprises Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet Airlines – to ramp up flights and adjust aircraft types for both primary and secondary destinations, such as Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Nakhon Phanom, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Krabi, Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Hat Yai, Surat Thani and Samui.