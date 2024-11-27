TAT targets 9 million Chinese visitors in 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has adjusted its target of welcoming visitors from China in 2025 from 8.8 million to 9 million people, as it eyes achieving at least 90% of the pre-Covid level, governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Tuesday.

Chinese arrivals to Thailand reached a record high of 11 million people in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Thapanee said achieving this 90% milestone would also celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year.

As for this year, the TAT expected to welcome 7.3 million Chinese tourists, who would generate around 450 billion baht of revenue for Thai entrepreneurs.

Between January 1 and November 24, a total of 6.09 million Chinese visitors entered Thailand, making China the biggest market for foreign tourists out of the total foreign arrivals of 31.31 million people.

Thapanee said natural factors such as storms in China and flooding in Thailand have slowed down Chinese arrivals during September and October.

However, thanks to the Loy Krathong Festival which saw activities being held in several provinces of Thailand, more Chinese tourists started arriving in November in a trend that the TAT expected to maintain until January, she said.