TAT eyes pushing Muay Thai as a tourism product to woo foreigners

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled a plan to use Muay Thai to attract foreign visitors, both sport enthusiasts and those interested in studying Muay Thai, the Thai kickboxing martial art.

The plan is part of TAT’s “5 Must Do in Thailand” strategy. Muay Thai is included in the “Must Try” activities that visitors should not miss while they are in the kingdom.

“We are confident that Muay Thai will be a high-quality tourism product, serving as a cultural ambassador that promotes Thailand to the world,” TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Thursday.

She said the TAT plans to promote Muay Thai events and activities to attract a wide range of high-quality tourists, as well as demonstrate Thailand's potential in using sport events to drive the economy.

Apart from sponsoring Muay Thai tournaments held nationwide, the TAT also holds the annual Wai Khru ritual to pay respects to Muay Thai masters. The ceremony will be held on March 17 in Ayutthaya province, and is expected to be joined by thousands of Muay Thai masters and practitioners.

Thapanee said that next year the TAT is also planning to organise the “Amazing Muay Thai Experience” campaign in four provinces from where four different schools of Muay Thai originated. They are Chai Ya school in Surat Thani, Tha Sao school in Uttaradit, Korat school in Nakhon Ratchasima, and Lopburi school in Lopburi.