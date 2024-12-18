Majority of Thais have no travel plans for year-end

Over 67% of Thais have not made any travel plans for the year-end holidays, mostly due to concern about their financial status and high travelling expenses, a survey has found.

The Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) conducted a survey in November among 5,669 citizens nationwide regarding their travel plans for November and December.

67.72% of respondents said they have no travel plans, with 38.55% saying they are concerned about their current financial status or problems. 32.12% of this group said they are concerned about high expenses during the high season of tourism.

32.28% of respondents said they have travel plans, which is roughly the same level as the survey result from last year.

32.19% of this group said they plan to visit the Northern region, thanks to the government’s tourism promotion campaigns.

51.48% said they are concerned about safety issues at tourist attractions and road accidents. Safety concerns this year have increased significantly from last year’s result, which came in at 30.85%.

50% of respondents are concerned about crowds, and 47.49% about traffic congestion.