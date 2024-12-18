Phu Kradueng National Park to reopen on Dec 23 after safety review

Loei’s Phu Kradueng National Park will open its doors to visitors on Monday, less than a fortnight after a wild elephant fatally attacked a tourist making her way to the mountaintop.
The decision to reopen the park’s trails to the popular Phu Kradueng mountain came at a meeting on Tuesday to discuss security measures for tourists inside the park.
The meeting was chaired by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) director-general Athapol Charoenshunsa.
The park was temporarily closed on December 13 after a wild elephant attacked and killed a tourist two days earlier.
Phu Kradueng, a stunning natural landmark in Loei province, is famous for its diverse ecosystems, breathtaking views, cascading waterfalls and rich wildlife. Rising to 1,316 metres, it attracts nature lovers and trekkers from across the globe.
To enhance safety, tourists will now receive briefings on protecting themselves from wild animals, especially elephants, before beginning their trek. Park rangers will patrol trails and will be stationed at key posts, supported by special teams tasked with diverting wild elephants away from tourist areas.
Additional precautions, including relocating garbage dumps and building saltlicks away from tourist sites, will be taken to keep wildlife away. Park officials will also rehearse emergency scenarios for managing wild elephant encounters before the park is reopened.
Teams of elephant handlers will ensure that no wild elephants come within a 2-kilometre radius of the tourist service centre.
Also on Tuesday, park chief Adisorn Hemthanon said he will seek cooperation from local government agencies to provide 10 motorcycles and five drones to aid in monitoring and securing the trails for tourists.