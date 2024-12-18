Phu Kradueng National Park to reopen on Dec 23 after safety review

Loei’s Phu Kradueng National Park will open its doors to visitors on Monday, less than a fortnight after a wild elephant fatally attacked a tourist making her way to the mountaintop.

The decision to reopen the park’s trails to the popular Phu Kradueng mountain came at a meeting on Tuesday to discuss security measures for tourists inside the park.

The meeting was chaired by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) director-general Athapol Charoenshunsa.

The park was temporarily closed on December 13 after a wild elephant attacked and killed a tourist two days earlier.