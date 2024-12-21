Expensive domestic air tickets: Causes and solutions

To address the problem, the Transport Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) have rolled out measures to alleviate travellers’ ticket costs. For example:

Increase seats on board during holidays and festivals: 73,388 extra seats will be added between December 26 and January 5, with focus on popular routes such as Chiang Mai and Phuket

Offer special discounts up to 30% for 50,000 seats in December

Expand opening hours of major airports and improve ground services

The expert said passengers can also follow these tips to book air tickets at lower prices:

Plan your trip in advance and book tickets one or two months before departure date

Reserve tickets with the airline directly to avoid additional fees

Use mile-accumulation rewards or credit-card privileges to gain discounts on tickets

Select travel dates outside the holidays or festivals

However, these are just short-term measures, said the expert. To fix the problem in long-term in a sustainable manner, authorities and private operators are urged to explore these measures:

Infrastructure development

Improve and expand airports and facilities to accommodate increasing passenger numbers

Develop transportation systems connecting the airports

Invest in technology to enhance service efficiency

Promote fair competition

Maximise opportunities for new airlines to enter the market

Regulate pricing to ensure fairness

Support the development of new flight routes to provide options to passengers

Alternative travel options

Promote the development of high-speed rail systems

Improve intercity bus transportation

Enhance connectivity among different modes of transport

Addressing the issue of expensive airfares requires collaboration from all sectors, including the government, airlines and passengers, said the expert.

Continuous implementation of both short-term and long-term measures will help create an efficient and fair air transport system for all parties, leading to the sustainable development of Thailand's aviation industry in the future, he said.