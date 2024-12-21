Expensive domestic air tickets: Causes and solutions

The rising prices of air tickets on domestic routes, especially near major holidays and festivals, have become one of the main obstacles to the full recovery of the tourism industry, one that requires immediate attention from both the authorities and private operators, observers say.
Ticket prices for local trips during the upcoming New Year holidays have jumped about 25% compared with the prices before Covid-19 pandemic, creating a worrying trend for domestic tourism, an industry expert told Post Today on Friday.
He looked into the problem and speculated three main causes for expensive domestic tickets.
1. Imbalance between demand and supply
The number of aircraft in service is currently 25% lower than before Covid-19, while passenger demand for travel has rapidly increased, inevitably putting pressure on ticket prices.
2. Rising operational costs
Airlines are facing higher operational costs across various aspects, including fluctuating fuel prices, aircraft maintenance, and rising operational expenses due to inflation.
3. Dynamic pricing system
Airlines use a dynamic pricing system to adjust ticket prices based on market demand, causing prices during peak seasons or periods of high demand to increase significantly.
To address the problem, the Transport Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) have rolled out measures to alleviate travellers’ ticket costs. For example:
The expert said passengers can also follow these tips to book air tickets at lower prices:
However, these are just short-term measures, said the expert. To fix the problem in long-term in a sustainable manner, authorities and private operators are urged to explore these measures:
Infrastructure development
Promote fair competition
Alternative travel options
Addressing the issue of expensive airfares requires collaboration from all sectors, including the government, airlines and passengers, said the expert.
Continuous implementation of both short-term and long-term measures will help create an efficient and fair air transport system for all parties, leading to the sustainable development of Thailand's aviation industry in the future, he said.