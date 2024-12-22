Plastic shopping bags turned into giant bear doll in Chiang Mai

A well-known flower garden in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district is featuring a giant bear doll made from 296,444 used plastic shopping bags.

The bear is called Nong (Baby) Kob Kaeb. “Kob Kaeb” is a term used to refer to plastic shopping bags.

The bear is a highlight of the Roi Jai Rak (United Hearts for Conservation) garden, which is part of the Roi Jai Rak project carried out by the Mae Fah Lung Foundation in Tambon Tha Ton of Mae Ai.

The project, which began in November 2017, covers 37,119 rai of land in four villages with 1,132 families and some 4,700 residents with a goal of developing careers for the people so that they would stop growing opium or trading drugs.