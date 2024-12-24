  Thailand sets target of 40m foreign tourists, 2.8 trn baht in 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to attract 40 million foreign visitors in 2025, generating 2.8 trillion baht in revenue, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced on Tuesday.

The government is depending on its “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” campaign to achieve the 7.5% rise on 2024 tourism revenue.

Sorawong noted the target was still lower than the 3-trillion-baht revenue achieved in the pre-pandemic era. He blamed economic challenges and intense tourism competition from countries such as Japan, where the weak yen is attracting visitors.

Sorawong said that achieving the goal of 40 million foreign visitors would be a first for Thai tourism. The target for domestic tourism in 2025 has been set at 200 million trips.