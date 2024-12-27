Free campsite opens in misty mountains of Thailand’s Switzerland

Tourists exploring the “Switzerland of Thailand” can now enjoy the luxury of free camping, thanks to a new initiative by the Department of Rural Roads in Nakhon Ratchasima.
The department has opened a free campsite with glorious views over the Baan San Kamphaeng Reservoir in Wang Nam Khiao district, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat).
The site is located between the Kilometre 18 and 19 markers on Rural Road 3052 in the northeastern province.
Nestled amid mountains and green forest, the vast reservoir is often cloaked in morning mist, offering magnificent views that have earned it the nickname of Thailand’s Switzerland.
Visitors can now pitch their tents for free each evening, enjoying the starry skies and crisp, refreshing December air.
The campsite will be staffed 24 hours a day over the New Year holidays to assist tourists and ensure safety, said the department’s director-general Montri Dechasakulsom on Thursday.
The department is also renting out bicycles for tourists to enjoy the “sky path” that runs around the reservoir. The path is open to cyclists, walkers and joggers.
The campsite is a four-hour drive from Bangkok. Take Highway 2 to Nakhon Ratchasima, then enter Highway 2090. Turn on to Rural Road 3052 and drive for another 18km to reach the campsite.
Rural Road 3052 also boasts several restaurants, hotels, and homestays for tourists visiting Korat.