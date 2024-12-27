Free campsite opens in misty mountains of Thailand’s Switzerland

Tourists exploring the “Switzerland of Thailand” can now enjoy the luxury of free camping, thanks to a new initiative by the Department of Rural Roads in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The department has opened a free campsite with glorious views over the Baan San Kamphaeng Reservoir in Wang Nam Khiao district, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat).

The site is located between the Kilometre 18 and 19 markers on Rural Road 3052 in the northeastern province.

Nestled amid mountains and green forest, the vast reservoir is often cloaked in morning mist, offering magnificent views that have earned it the nickname of Thailand’s Switzerland.