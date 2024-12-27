Hotel occupancy and room rates soar as Phuket heads towards recovery

The association believes that the occupancy rate in December will come in at around 86-90%, pushing the entire year’s average to 78-79%. Meanwhile, the occupancy rate in the first two months of 2025 will remain as high as 90%.

“The pandemic provided important lessons for Phuket’s tourism sector, which has now made a remarkable comeback. Operators are now better prepared to manage risks in a volatile economy,” Suksit said.

He added that hotel operators have strengthened their financial management, human resources and work structure to improve efficiency. Most hotels now employ about 75% of the staff they did before the pandemic, with an emphasis on multi-tasking and streamlining the work process.

This allows employees to earn more in service charge due to the smaller number of staff, he added.

The association estimated that some 13.5 million tourists will visit Phuket this year, which is similar to the numbers in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic crippled the tourism industry worldwide.

In the first nine months of this year, 9.55 million people arrived in Phuket. 7.36 million or 77% of whom were foreigners, while 2.19 million or 23% were Thais.