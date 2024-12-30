Govt expects spending of 62bn baht during New Year celebrations

The government expects New Year merrymakers will spend some 62 billion baht during the year-end celebrations, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Monday.

Jirayu said the government believed the spending for New Year celebrations this year would be 23% higher than last year.

He said the Tourism and Sports Ministry expected 1.55 million foreign tourists would visit Thailand during the New Year holidays, an increase of 16% year on year. The foreign tourists are expected to spend some 45 billion baht in the country.

Jirayu said the ministry expected some 4.41 million Thais would travel during the long New Year holidays, an increase of 29%, and they were expected to spend some 17 billion baht during their New Year travels.