Govt expects spending of 62bn baht during New Year celebrations

The government expects New Year merrymakers will spend some 62 billion baht during the year-end celebrations, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Monday.
Jirayu said the government believed the spending for New Year celebrations this year would be 23% higher than last year.
He said the Tourism and Sports Ministry expected 1.55 million foreign tourists would visit Thailand during the New Year holidays, an increase of 16% year on year. The foreign tourists are expected to spend some 45 billion baht in the country.
Jirayu said the ministry expected some 4.41 million Thais would travel during the long New Year holidays, an increase of 29%, and they were expected to spend some 17 billion baht during their New Year travels.
He said the ministry, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the private sector were holding Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 events in both Bangkok and provinces to draw both Thais and foreign tourists to visit.
For example, there will be a concert at the ground floor of IconSiam’s River Park. The celebration is called “IconSiam Infinite Celebration 2024”. Among popular singers featured, Blackpink’s Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) will perform a countdown concert on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve.
The countdown event at IconSiam will be broadcast live from 11pm on several TV stations, including NBT, Thairath TV, One31, GMM25 and TNN16.
Jirayu said there will also be an Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at Nagaraphirom Park in Phra Nakhon district opposite the Temple of Dawn.
Up north, Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025 will take place at Royal Park Ratchapruek with a mini concert, Jirayu said.