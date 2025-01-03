Pattaya’s tourism outlook optimistic, THA forecasts 80-85% occupancy

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) – Eastern Chapter expressed optimism about the tourism outlook in Pattaya, Chonburi, with occupancy rates exceeding 80% during the New Year festival.
Morakot Kuldirok, president of the association, said on Friday that the resort city has seen a notable influx of European tourists, including those from Russia, Germany and the UK. He said the numbers surpass pre-pandemic levels.
He added that other parts of Chonburi province, particularly Sriracha, also experienced occupancy of between 70-80% thanks to attractions like the famous pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo.
“The tourism industry will continue to grow if the government implements effective tourism stimulus policies,” he said, noting a surge in bookings on online travel agency platforms.
He urged the government to extend the free visa policy, as arrivals from certain markets have surged compared to pre-pandemic figures. He also suggested that tourism operators be allowed to issue e-tax receipts, so the government can generate revenue.
“We also urge the government to relaunch the Rao Tiew Duay Kan [We Travel Together] co-payment scheme after Songkran, from May to September, to stimulate tourism during the low season,” he said, adding that the scheme can be launched as early as April 1 to further attract tourists.
The THA – Eastern Chapter has said it expects Pattaya’s occupancy rate to reach 80-85% during the high season this year, driven by increased international flights to U-Tapao International Airport, particularly charter flights. For the low season, occupancy is projected to be around 50-60%, with potential growth above 60% if the government maintains tourism stimulus efforts.
Morakot added that he expects hotel room prices in Pattaya to rise by 5-10% year-on-year, with some high-performing hotels seeing price hikes of up to 20%. “We expect Pattaya hotel room prices in 2025 to surpass those of 2019, before the pandemic,” he added.
Hotels offering online booking services have seen stronger growth compared to those reliant on group tours.
To further boost foreign arrivals, the association plans to promote Halal tourism to attract Muslim visitors. He also called on the government to continue offering free visas, increase flights and launch tourism promotion activities to attract Indian tourists. Thailand was ranked the second most popular destination among Indian travellers, after Dubai.
However, Morakot said he does not expect the number of Chinese arrivals to return to pre-pandemic levels due to the economic slowdown and domestic tourism promotion policies.