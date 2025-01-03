Pattaya’s tourism outlook optimistic, THA forecasts 80-85% occupancy

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) – Eastern Chapter expressed optimism about the tourism outlook in Pattaya, Chonburi, with occupancy rates exceeding 80% during the New Year festival.

Morakot Kuldirok, president of the association, said on Friday that the resort city has seen a notable influx of European tourists, including those from Russia, Germany and the UK. He said the numbers surpass pre-pandemic levels.

He added that other parts of Chonburi province, particularly Sriracha, also experienced occupancy of between 70-80% thanks to attractions like the famous pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo.