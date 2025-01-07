Thailand to harness power of sports tourism in 2025

The government aims to promote 2025 as the year of tourism and sports to attract visitors, high spenders and sports enthusiasts from all over the world to further boost the kingdom’s tourism industry, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday.
Last week, the TAT and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports launched the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025” campaign, aiming to attract 40 million foreign visitors and generate 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.
Jirawadee Khunsap, TAT's deputy governor for products and tourism business, said on Monday that sports tourism is one of the four niche markets that TAT aims to expand to reach more foreign visitors in target countries.
These niche markets, comprising health, luxury, romance, and sports tourism, are made up of high spenders who shell out an average of 80,000 baht per person per trip, she added.
Jirawadee revealed that in the short term, over the next 1-3 years, the focus will be on continuously promoting exclusive events across all markets, such as sports, music and concerts.
“The government has assigned the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) to study the feasibility and value of implementing this initiative, recognising the potential of global-scale events to attract high-spending tourists effectively,” she said.
She added that the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025” will feature five key pillars:
1. Grand Festivity: Organising major events and festivals to attract tourists and facilitate travel, driving Thailand toward becoming a world-class event hub.
2. Grand Moment: Presenting unique and exclusive travel experiences.
3. Grand Privilege: Offering attractive travel deals, including discounts on shopping, tours and flights.
4. Grand Invitation: Inviting renowned international figures, such as musicians, athletes and writers, to experience Thailand and share their experiences.
5. Grand Celebration: Celebrating festivals, diplomatic relations, and achievements in various fields.
Several world-class sport events are scheduled to take place in Thailand this year, starting with the 2025 season of MotoGP motorcycle racing. Buri Ram province will host the first race from February 28 to March 2 at Chang International Circuit, kicking off the series of races that will take place in 22 circuits across 18 countries.
From August 22 to September 7, the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2025 will kick off in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima, with the final match being held at Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Bangkok.
Thailand will also host the 33rd SEA Games 2025 from December 7 to 19, with events being held in Bangkok, Chonburi, Songkhla and Chiang Mai.