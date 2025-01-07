Thailand to harness power of sports tourism in 2025

Jirawadee Khunsap, TAT's deputy governor for products and tourism business, said on Monday that sports tourism is one of the four niche markets that TAT aims to expand to reach more foreign visitors in target countries.

These niche markets, comprising health, luxury, romance, and sports tourism, are made up of high spenders who shell out an average of 80,000 baht per person per trip, she added.

Jirawadee revealed that in the short term, over the next 1-3 years, the focus will be on continuously promoting exclusive events across all markets, such as sports, music and concerts.

“The government has assigned the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) to study the feasibility and value of implementing this initiative, recognising the potential of global-scale events to attract high-spending tourists effectively,” she said.