Passengers at AOT airports increase by 19.7% during New Year holidays

Over 2.97 million passengers travelled through airports operated by Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) during the long New Year holiday period, from 27 December to 2 January, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced on Wednesday.

Suriya reported that passenger numbers at AOT airports rose by 19.7% compared to the same period last year. This included 1.84 million international passengers, an increase of 23.8%, and 1.13 million domestic passengers, a rise of 13.5%, he added.

A total of 17,385 flights operated during the period, an increase of 16.4%. Of these, 9,792 were international flights (a 21.7% increase) and 7,593 were domestic flights (a 10.3% increase).