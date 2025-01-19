Thailand unveils 'vibrant' Spring Festival celebrations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, held a press launch on Friday afternoon for the Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations at Yaowarat Road, Central World, and regional destinations nationwide.
In Bangkok's Chinatown a stunning lighting installation themed Ignite Your Senses: Embrace Our Two Cultures will be shown starting from Sunday. On Jan 29, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will also preside over a showcase featuring cultural performances by Chinese and Thai-Chinese artists.
During the holiday, culture shows by three performing arts troupes from China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, provinces of Zhejiang and Yunnan will be performed in the CentralWorld shopping mall, where visitors can enjoy hands-on cultural demonstrations such as lantern crafting, Chinese calligraphy and clay sculpting, alongside a vibrant food market and live performances by renowned Thai-Chinese artists.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool also revealed that diversified performances, live music, stage shows and bustling marketplaces would bring a holiday atmosphere to several other provinces across the kingdom, including Suphan Buri, Hat Yai, Songkhla and Nakhon Sawan.
Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong said This year's Chinese New Year celebrations in Thailand are particularly special as the two nations are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties.
"This year's celebrations are especially meaningful in the era of visa-free travel between China and Thailand, which deepens cooperation and cultural exchange, fostering closer ties and creating opportunities for the people of both nations to connect as if they are part of one family," he said.
Han Zhiqiang, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, recalled that China and Thailand have jointly organized Chinese New Year celebrations in Thailand since 2004. He said the significant milestone of the 50th anniversary underscores the enduring friendship and shared cultural heritage between our nations.
"Tourism is a bridge that helps people to know each other and better understand each other. With the visa exemption, we welcome more Thai people to visit China while also encouraging Chinese visitors to travel to Thailand to explore the charm of this country of smiles," Han said.
To reaffirm tourists' confidence in travel safety, General Saksira Pheuak-um, commissioner of the Tourist Police, stressed on Friday the government's commitment to ensuring safety during the Spring Festival holiday celebrations.
He said the Royal Thai Government and the Royal Thai Police have instructed strict safety measures, especially in high-traffic areas.
The Tourist Police Bureau has implemented a range of initiatives to enhance tourist safety, including establishing the Tourist Safety Operations Center, collaborating with local police across the nation, and the Strong Tourism Community program, which integrates public-private partnerships to safeguard key tourist destinations.
"With multilingual support through the 1155 call centre and One Stop Service enhancements, The Tourist Police ensure that tourists from China can enjoy a safe and worry-free holiday experience," he said.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network