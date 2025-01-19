Thailand unveils 'vibrant' Spring Festival celebrations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, held a press launch on Friday afternoon for the Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations at Yaowarat Road, Central World, and regional destinations nationwide.

In Bangkok's Chinatown a stunning lighting installation themed Ignite Your Senses: Embrace Our Two Cultures will be shown starting from Sunday. On Jan 29, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will also preside over a showcase featuring cultural performances by Chinese and Thai-Chinese artists.

During the holiday, culture shows by three performing arts troupes from China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, provinces of Zhejiang and Yunnan will be performed in the CentralWorld shopping mall, where visitors can enjoy hands-on cultural demonstrations such as lantern crafting, Chinese calligraphy and clay sculpting, alongside a vibrant food market and live performances by renowned Thai-Chinese artists.