Thai tourism minister has coffee chat with Agoda CCO in Singapore

Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong led a delegation to a coffee chat with the chief commercial officer of Agoda in Singapore on Sunday.

The meeting between Sorawong and Agoda CCO Damien Pfirsch was held on the sidelines of ASEAN’s tourism ministerial meeting for 2025, which was held in Malaysia’s Johor Bahru state.

Accompanying Sorawong to the informal meeting at the Hilton Hotel were Vice-Tourism Minister Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham and Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.