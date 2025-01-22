Paetongtarn uses AI to create Chinese video to reassure tourists

The Government House on Wednesday released a video of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which utilised AI technology to convert her voice into Chinese. The video aims to reassure Chinese tourists that Thailand is a safe destination to visit.

The 1-minute 32-second clip was shared on the Thai Ku Fah Facebook page of the Government House at 10:09 am, following concerns circulating on Chinese social media about Thailand’s safety for Chinese visitors.

Warnings about visiting Thailand have been widely shared among Chinese social media users after reports emerged of Chinese entertainers being lured by call-centre gangs to work in Thailand, only to be kidnapped across the border. These individuals were later rescued after their stories gained attention in both Thailand and China.