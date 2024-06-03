Myanmar excluded from Thai government’s visa-free List: effective June 1

Myanmar is not among the 93 visa-free countries announced by the Thai government that will come into effect on June 1, sources said.

The Thai government has further extended the 60-day visa-exemption countries that will come into effect on June 1, in an effort to boost the flow of tourists to Thailand.

In the past, there were people from countries who can stay in Thailand for 60 days without a visa, and now there are six countries that have been newly added. In these six countries, China, Laos, Mongolia, Russia, Cambodia and Macau are included.