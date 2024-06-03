Myanmar excluded from Thai government’s visa-free List: effective June 1

Myanmar is not among the 93 visa-free countries announced by the Thai government that will come into effect on June 1, sources said.
The Thai government has further extended the 60-day visa-exemption countries that will come into effect on June 1, in an effort to boost the flow of tourists to Thailand.
In the past, there were people from countries who can stay in Thailand for 60 days without a visa, and now there are six countries that have been newly added. In these six countries, China, Laos, Mongolia, Russia, Cambodia and Macau are included.
As a result, Myanmar citizens will only be allowed to stay for 14 days without the need for a visa.
A new type of Destination Thailand Visa has also been released, which will allow those who will do business, those who want to learn Thai food, those who will work in art and those who want to learn traditional Muay Thai boxing to stay for 180 days in the new visa policy released by the Thai government.
Currently, in addition to those who work in Thailand from Myanmar, there are more people who buy condos as well as business people than previous years.
During the first quarter of this year, Myanmar surpassed Russia and reached second place in the list of countries with the highest number of condo purchases in Thailand.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network