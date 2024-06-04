Shibuya to expand ban on street drinking to year-round

The Shibuya ward government is considering expanding the scope of the prohibition in response to worsening manners being exhibited by visitors and tourists coming to the popular area.

A draft amendment to the ordinance will be submitted to the ward assembly in June and the ward hopes it will go into effect Oct. 1. It is unusual for a section of a city to restrict street drinking beyond a specific period of enforcement.

According to the ward office, the prohibition period that is currently set for late October and the days around the New Year will be changed to year-round. The revision does not include penalties for violators.

The area of enforcement will be expanded beyond the north side of Shibuya Station that includes the busy Shibuya Center-gai Street. It will cover the areas around the ward office and Miyashita Park and in the Maruyamacho nightclub district. The prohibition hours will likely be set from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.