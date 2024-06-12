Tasty bite! How Chinese consumers hit a sweet spot with durian

The passion for durians among Chinese consumers shows no signs of waning. As of 2023, fresh durian imports skyrocketed to some 1.43 million tons, with an import value of $6.7 billion, the administration added.

Considering that a durian typically weighs around 5-6 kilograms, calculations reveal that Chinese consumers devoured about 500 million durians in the past year alone.

The allure of durians has not only captivated Chinese taste buds but has also presented significant opportunities for durian-producing nations around the world. Recognizing China's insatiable appetite for this tropical delicacy, countries such as Thailand and Vietnam have expanded their durian cultivation and production capabilities to meet the escalating demand.

Thailand can produce 900,000 tons of durians annually, with domestic consumption at 300,000 tons and nearly all of the remaining produce being exported to China, said Chai Wacharonke, Prime Minister's Office spokesman, at a Cabinet meeting on April 9.

Statistics from the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand showed that durian exports to China from January to April this year have already reached 225,204 tons.

Consumption of durians in the Chinese market is trending upward, with expectations of an increase of over 1 million tons in demand this year alone, Wacharonke added.

As China's appetite for fresh durians continues to grow, an increasing number of Southeast Asian countries are strategically targeting this lucrative market.

Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam showed that the area devoted to growing durians in Vietnam was estimated to have reached 110,000 hectares in 2023, an increase of 24 per cent compared to the previous year.

Moreover, through the cold chain train services on the China-Laos Railway, the delivery of fruits including durians has become more affordable and quicker.

Previously, shipping durians from Thailand to Kunming in Yunnan province took approximately seven days by sea and around five days by road. However, with the China-Laos Railway, the transit time has been reduced to just three days.

Wang Keju

China Daily

Asia News Network