1.5 million Singaporeans to get up to $850 in August to cope with rising costs

Those living in homes with annual values of up to US$15,541 will get $850.

Those with homes with annual values of more than US$15,541, and up to US$18,501, will receive US$333.

“This means that all eligible recipients will receive an additional US$111 or US$74, as compared to last year,” said MOF.

The payments will be made to Singaporeans aged 21 and above who have an assessable income of up to US$25,160 for the year of assessment 2023.

Those who own more than one property are not eligible for the payout.