AA announces control over Thandwe (Mazin) Airport in Rakhine State

The battle for control of Thandwe city, which began on April 13, saw its fiercest and most significant clashes in June and the first week of July, according to the AA group's announcement. These battles involved several military battalions, including the 566th Light Infantry Battalion and the 55th Infantry Battalion, as well as other units under Division 101, battalions based in Ayeyawady, and some People's Militia and Special Naval Forces stationed in Thandwe.

The AA group reported that they captured the 566th Light Infantry Battalion base on June 27, 2024, at 5:30 PM, along with several surrounding camps near Thandwe.

Despite the military's defense efforts with around 400 troops at the airport and nearby buildings, the AA Group claimed to have taken control of the Thandwe (Mazin) Airport and its surroundings by 6:00 AM on July 5.