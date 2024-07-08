AA announces control over Thandwe (Mazin) Airport in Rakhine State

The battle for control of Thandwe city, which began on April 13, saw its fiercest and most significant clashes in June and the first week of July, according to the AA group's announcement. These battles involved several military battalions, including the 566th Light Infantry Battalion and the 55th Infantry Battalion, as well as other units under Division 101, battalions based in Ayeyawady, and some People's Militia and Special Naval Forces stationed in Thandwe.
The AA group reported that they captured the 566th Light Infantry Battalion base on June 27, 2024, at 5:30 PM, along with several surrounding camps near Thandwe.
Despite the military's defense efforts with around 400 troops at the airport and nearby buildings, the AA Group claimed to have taken control of the Thandwe (Mazin) Airport and its surroundings by 6:00 AM on July 5.
Currently, the AA group is continuing their offensive against the 55th Infantry Battalion, along with units from Division 101, including the 252nd Infantry Battalion based in Pakokku and other battalions, which are defending their positions. The battles remain intense due to air and naval strikes.
On July 5, the AA group claimed control over Thandwe Airport and reported that military troops near the airport had retreated to join the 55th Infantry Battalion.
Reports indicate that military family members and injured personnel at the airport had been evacuated in recent days to join forces with the 55th Infantry Battalion. Thandwe's main road junction is currently under military control, with ongoing intense battles, according to local sources.
As of now, the State Administration Council's Information Team has not issued any official statement regarding the situation at Thandwe (Mazin) Airport. Further updates will be provided as they become available.
