Suspect in murder of S. Korean tourist in Thailand extradited from Cambodia

Korea's National Police Agency said the 27-year-old suspect arrived via Incheon International Airport this morning. He was nabbed by police in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 14, and the Korean police have been working with the local authorities to ensure that the suspect is sent here as quickly as possible within the boundaries of the law.

Another suspect aged 26 was captured in Jeongeup, South Jeolla Province in May and indicted for murder last month. A manhunt is underway for the third 39-year-old suspect, who remains at large.