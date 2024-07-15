Indian PM Modi becomes most followed world leader on X with 100M+ followers

Expressing happiness after crossing 100 million followers on social media platform X, PM Modi said he is happy to engage with the people on this “vibrant medium.”

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “A hundred million on X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister for achieving the milestone.

“The Modi phenomenon trail blazes on X. Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji on crossing the staggering 100 million follower mark on X. A leader whom the world looks up to, Modi Ji remains unchallenged as the most followed global leader,” Shah said on X.

“This achievement is a testament not only to his unparalleled popularity in India but also to his towering statesmanship on the global stage,” he added.