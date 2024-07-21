Xi urges all-out rescue, relief efforts after bridge collapses

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instructions after the bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8:40 pm on Friday due to flash floods caused by heavy rain. 12 people were killed while 31 others remained missing as of midnight on Saturday.

The immediate priority is to carry out rescue operations, make every effort to search for the missing and minimize casualties, Xi said in the instructions, also urging efforts to assist the families of the affected.