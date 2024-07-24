‘Not prepared’: Filipinos recall deadly 2009 typhoon as floods paralyse Manila

Affected residents interviewed by The Straits Times on July 24 said the non-stop downpour and widespread flooding brought back grim memories of the deadly, powerful Typhoon Ketsana (local name Ondoy) that killed more than 400 people in 2009. At that time, Metro Manila – compromising 16 cities and one town – and 23 provinces were placed under a state of calamity.

The Philippine authorities had issued rainfall warnings over the weekend as Typhoon Gaemi gathered strength, but student Simon De Leon, 17, said his family did not expect it to get so bad.

Flood waters were already leg-deep inside his home in Manila as he spoke to ST through his account on X, formerly Twitter.

“I think the government was not prepared, and it looks like they didn’t anticipate that the typhoon would cause this much damage,” said Simon, adding that electricity had been down in his area for hours.

“A lot of typhoons have happened since Ondoy, but it did not flood like this in my village. Carina seems to be much worse than Ondoy,” he added.

Images posted on social media and local media reports showed flood waters blanketing main roads, city streets and small alleys across Metro Manila and in the surrounding suburbs due to the typhoon and the intensified southwest monsoon.