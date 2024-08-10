South Korean anti-corruption official leading First Lady probe found dead

The official was found deceased in his apartment in Sejong City with a suicide note at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday by a person who visited the apartment after the official failed to show up to work or answer calls.

Police are looking into the exact circumstances of the death.

According to the state-run Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, the official had served as the acting director of the ACRC’s anti-corruption bureau and was responsible for overseeing various integrity policies and investigations until recently.