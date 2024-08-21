Chememan and Khimsar Mine Corporation Launch Lime Manufacturing Plant in Rajasthan

According to its statement released on Wednesday, the plant is slated for completion by early 2026, with an anticipated annual production capacity of 100,000 tons.

Spanning approximately 126 acres, the site will initially support significant lime production, with a comprehensive master plan already devised to expand capacity to 500,000 tons per year in future phases.

The partnership between CMAN and KMC was cemented with the signing of the Khimsar Agreement in January 2023, outlining a long-term strategic collaboration. Under the terms of this agreement, CMAN will oversee the design, engineering, and supplier sourcing for the construction of the plant, as well as manage its commercial and technical operations.

This ambitious project aligns with the partners’ shared vision to become leading entities in India’s lime production market.

The collaboration represents a pivotal advancement for CMAN in its efforts to bolster its production capacity in India, furthering its long-term aim to rank among the top five lime producers globally.