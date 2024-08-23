7 killed, 12 injured in hotel fire in South Korea, electric fault blamed

Fire authorities confirmed that the hotel, built in 2003, did not have sprinklers installed in the rooms. The building was not subject to the 2017 regulation requiring sprinklers in newly constructed buildings over six floors. Unlike some medical facilities, older buildings are not required to retroactively install them. The absence of this safety measure likely contributed to the heavy toll of the incident, fire authorities said.

The injured, three of whom are in serious condition, are being treated at various hospitals, including Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min visited the scene Friday morning to assess the situation and oversee the recovery efforts. He called on fire authorities to remain dedicated to extinguishing the fire and rescuing individuals. Lee said, "Firefighting authorities and local governments must utilize all available personnel and equipment to fully focus on firefighting and rescue operations," and urged them to give special attention to the safety of the rescue teams.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the precise origin and cause of the fire. Joint inspections with related agencies are planned to assess the damage and prevent future incidents.

Lee Jaeeun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network