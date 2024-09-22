Marxist Anura Dissanayake claims victory in Sri Lanka's presidential race

Official results were yet to be announced, but according to tallies released by the Election Commission, Dissanayake secured 42% of the votes counted, followed by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa with 32%.

Incumbent liberal President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the country two years ago after its economy hit rock bottom, came distant a third and secured 17% of the votes.

The election held Saturday was crucial as the country seeks to recover from the worst economic crisis in its history and the resulting political upheaval.

Contested by 38 candidates, it was largely a three-way race between Dissanayake, Wickremesinghe and Premadasa.

