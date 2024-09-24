Sufficiency economy, transnational crime highlighted at UN Summit

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa highlighted the sufficiency economy philosophy and fighting transnational crime as a way forward for sustainable development at the United Nations’ Summit of the Future on Monday.
Held at the UN’s headquarters in New York, the Summit adopted the Pact for the Future as its outcome document, with the Declaration on Future Generations and Global Digital Compact as annexes.
Maris spoke on the topic “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow”, reflecting views on the building of a common future for the world. He expressed hope for a promising future where everyone will be protected and able to prosper, noting that political will was required to address common global challenges.
He highlighted issues of importance to Thailand such as the sufficiency economy philosophy as a way forward for sustainable development, the fight against illicit drugs, transnational crimes and cybercrime, and the reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, to reflect a global architecture that takes into account the interests of developing countries, as well youth empowerment to shape the future they want.
Maris told the Summit that Thailand supports an inclusive process for the conclusion of the Pact for the Future so that it can yield concrete outcomes for the mutual benefit of the international community.
Thailand has contributed inputs for the Pact in the hope that it could effectively address global challenges, as well as attached importance to participation from all stakeholders, he said, adding that the Kingdom organised activities to raise public awareness about the UN and the Summit of the Future earlier this year.
The Summit of the Future’s main objective is to expedite all stakeholders’ actions towards achieving the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030 and shape the direction of the United Nations’ work and enhance its ability to meet today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. It also reaffirms the importance of multilateralism with the UN at its core and maintains the role and relevance of the UN in responding to the needs of its member states.