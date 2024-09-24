Sufficiency economy, transnational crime highlighted at UN Summit

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa highlighted the sufficiency economy philosophy and fighting transnational crime as a way forward for sustainable development at the United Nations’ Summit of the Future on Monday.

Held at the UN’s headquarters in New York, the Summit adopted the Pact for the Future as its outcome document, with the Declaration on Future Generations and Global Digital Compact as annexes.

Maris spoke on the topic “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow”, reflecting views on the building of a common future for the world. He expressed hope for a promising future where everyone will be protected and able to prosper, noting that political will was required to address common global challenges.

He highlighted issues of importance to Thailand such as the sufficiency economy philosophy as a way forward for sustainable development, the fight against illicit drugs, transnational crimes and cybercrime, and the reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, to reflect a global architecture that takes into account the interests of developing countries, as well youth empowerment to shape the future they want.