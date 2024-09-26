Thailand’s ease of doing business drops again: Survey

Thailand fell three places from 2022 to 12th among Asia-Pacific nations in terms of ease of doing business, according to a survey by the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA).

Among the 13 economies ranked in 2023, Singapore was in first place with an average score of 7.67, retaining its top position from the previous year. In second place was Hong Kong (7.38), followed by Australia (7.16) and Taiwan (6.61).

Japan fell to fifth position with a score of 6.6, losing its top three status from 2022.

Thailand, in 12th position, above only Vietnam, received a score of 5.38, falling from 9th place in the previous year.

ASIFMA’s survey evaluates each economy’s ease of doing business in three aspects: market development, operating environment, and regulatory.

In 2023, Thailand’s strength in market development lay in payment infrastructure, changing from the result in 2022 which saw a growing customer base and wealth.

In the operating environment, Thailand’s strengths include a competitive landscape and cost of doing business, changing from the previous year’s “cultural and societal factors”.

The country’s strengths in the regulatory aspect include low restrictions on product and service offerings, the same as the previous year.