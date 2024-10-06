Planting seeds to restore harmony in nature

“We picked Sundarbans because of two reasons. First, because it is a World Heritage Site closer home that needed to be protected, and second, because of the amazing carbon sequestration power of mangroves reducing carbon emissions and helping to combat global warming,” said Bhaswar Sen, the founding member of the band.



Giving further details of their nature conservation at Sundarbans, Bhaswar said, “We ventured into the mangrove forests accompanied by locals, who very generously arranged the saplings for us. Navigating knee-deep muddy mazes, we started our plantation process. And after a day’s hard work, with the assistance of the local volunteers, we reached our target of planting 1,000 saplings.

In a continuously speeding world, where felling of trees to establish commercial establishments is seen as a sign of progress, being able to give back to Mother Nature is a joyous feeling for the band members.

The musicians have seen how the embankments in the Sunderbans area are disintegrating due to a lack of trees, the roots of which hold the banks in place. Climate change and global warming a big issues nowadays, said a band member.